Shwashwi: Dear Lord, please find Unathi Nkayi a better job

Dear Lord, please find Unathi Nkayi a better job. I mean she does not deserve to work in a community radio station, for crying out buckets. She will pay the tithes as soon as you bless her with a great job, I promise on her behalf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

We ask all this in the name of gossip. Amen.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author