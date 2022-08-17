Shwashwi: Fans in their feels at Doek on Fleek event

It was another busy week for Shwa’s Durban sidekick. I received an invite to the famous Doek On Fleek event, which is a women-only event.

It was a sold-out affair. Sjava was part of the line-up and didn’t disappoint. I wonder if Ambitiouz Entertainment is watching how this guy is succeeding by himself as many thought it was the end of him when he left that stable.

A big shout out to Thandi Mavata, the founder of the Doek On Fleek event, she knows how to treat people, and she gave women a nice time.

Next time, darling, please make sure that the line-up is women only. It was exciting to see people dressed in their white and orange doeks. They got the memo and stuck to it.

I have to say I was excited to see TikTok influencer Intombi Yomzulu at that event.

What you see on TikTok is what you will get when you meet her in person.

She’s such a vibe. Please keep entertaining us on TikTok.

Lamiez can dance, guys. She came on stage and danced like there was no tomorrow.

KZN is the capital of gqom music and when DJ Thukzin took over the stage, the crowd went crazy. That boy knows his story and how to handle his gqom nation.

