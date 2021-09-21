Shwashwi: Hip-hip hooray, Criselda … 52 is the new 25

Johannesburg- It’s not every day that you witness children throwing their mother a surprise birthday party.

The Kananda siblings pulled it off by throwing a lavish dinner party for activists, broadcaster, and author Criselda Kananda at Imbizo Shisanyama at Tembisa Mall.

The fancy Imbizo is beautiful with modern furnishings that make Rosebank Mall look like the Ponte City.

Back to the A-listers that included TV mogul Sammy Mashita, who still looks youthful for a man in his late 40s. Please share your secret with our aging Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Mashita was with his beautiful partner.

The dinner was teeming with business titans, entrepreneurs, and celebrities – a great opportunity for Shwa to network.

All the guests stuck to the theme of the dinner party, which was African – and yes, it did look like the set of Coming 2 America, what with wild prints and beads. Not a fake luxury brand insight.

The festive affair was filled with eye candy from all ages, but the hottest had to be Kananda’s new beau, who was not just the hottest in the room but is also hotter than her ex-husbands. So we pray their marriage lasts if he proposes – and we hope he does – 52 is the new 25.

Great job by businesswoman and former SABC executive Mandisa Titi, who played MC for the evening. She looked smashing, please teach us to slay, we are your students. Kananda looked great in a pink shawl with a matching headwrap by Thembela Zihlwele.

The new job must be paying well, my sister because even the champagne flowed all night. The guests were saved by the curfew.

Shwa had a blast chatting to Steve Letsiki, the co-chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, who had a lot to say about the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Loved Kananda’s colleagues who looked ravishing and confirmed that the HIV/Aids activist and community builder is a corporate affairs executive at 3sixty Global Solutions Group.

Make your paper, girl! It was a vibe, except Shwa has never heard “happy birthday” sung so many times at one party.

Was there a target to sing it 52 ways throughout the night? Oh, bless you once again, Matamela for the curfew!

It was beautiful when first the entire party serenaded her, then her youngest, Thando Kananda who had everyone in tears.

As if that was not enough, SA Music Award-winning afro-jazz artist Phinda Mtya-Matlala belted out her rendition of “happy birthday” just as the guest of honour was cutting her cake. The dinner was delicious.

Shwa missed Kananda’s boss Khandani Msibi, who is very popular on Twitter. At some point, he threatened to get Mihlali Ndamase a Porsche – leadership! It was lovely to meet Ronnie McKenzie, who is a pig farmer.

Talk about bringing home the bacon! Thanks, Kananda, and hopefully like Lebo M, you will marry as often as you like. Hope your new beau enjoyed himself as much as Shwa did.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi