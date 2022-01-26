Shwashwi: How on earth do you suspend someone for twerking on furniture?

Johannesburg – This week we’ve been dealing with the Politricks and ostentatious cripples of Metro FM.

How do you suspend someone for twerking on your furniture? Big ups to the guys at 947, Thando Thabethe in particular, for taking a jab at this ridiculous radio station.

What puzzles Shwa about this whole situation is the fact that management is quick to react to small issues like shaking your booty, but big things such as corruption and sexual harassment don’t seem to matter.

