Shwashwi: Juju is good behind the turntables

By Mbalenhle Zuma
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 09: Julius Malema (Leader of EFF) at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) press conference at the Velmore Hotel and Spa in Centurion on February 09, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters is a South African political party. It was founded by former African National Congress Youth League President Julius Malema and his allies in 2013. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)

Johannesburg- Have you ever imagined what your favorite celebs would be if they were just ordinary people?

Shwashwi has an idea …

If Juju ever gets tired of politics, I am sure Konka would gladly put him on the line-up as its resident DJ.

The man is good behind the turntables.

Sunday World

