Shwashwi: Keep it up SK and stay out of trouble

Moi was at the opening of her new premium lifestyle venue, and it turned out the ex-Mrs Jones has acquired a stake in the ownership of the venue, The Mansion.

As Shwa waited patiently for guests to arrive, I bumped into Sthembiso “SK” Khoza. The man looked so innocent; you’d swear he is not the man trending on social media daily.

The guy was drinking water and cooldrink the entire night. Clearly he was not lying about embarking on a spiritual journey.

That type of journey requires a lot of discipline, and moi commends you, SK. Keep it up and stay out of trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza)

Shwa loves it when celebrities support each other.

Whether people are launching underwear, cookbooks or clubs, she is present to support her dear friends.

As the guests started trickling in, Unathi Nkayi decided to be rude to photographers taking her pictures, more so when they requested her solo picture. Who told Unathi her rude girl attitude is sexy? It’s a turn off. You’re not the next biggest thing. Your time is up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

It’s always pleasing to see new faces in the industry. For the first time I spotted Umkhokha actress Hope Mbhele looking ravishing in that cute little evening dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hope Mbhele (@hope_mbhele)

MaBlerh also made an appearance to support Minnie. He is so humble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaBlerh (@mablerh)

Shwa also spotted Moshe Ndiki, the hero of the people, rocking a zebra print two piece and being excitedly jolly to be out in public, not worrying about a damn thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author