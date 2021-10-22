VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: King Monada’s M4 repossessed, is he broke?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
King Monada Instagram

Johannesburg- Aibo is King Monada broke or what, Shwa certainly thinks so after his BMW M4 was towed away recently.

King Monada shared on his social media that his car was taken away and that he was in a lot of debt.

But the question now is why would SAPS tow his car, could he be shooting a music video or the car was involved in shady dealings?

Not so long ago King Monada couldn’t finish off his double story house in Limpopo, could he be having financial problems or is his Polygamous marriage taking a strain on his finances?

