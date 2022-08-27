Shwashwi: KwaMax definately a place to be

It’s refreshing to see Max’s Lifestyle, one of the oldest, trendiest establishments in Durban, keeping up the standard. Women’s Month celebrations “kwaMax” are the talk of the town. Owner Max Mqadi keeps going higher even after surviving an assassination attempt late

last year outside the establishment. Keep it up bro. Durban is proud!

