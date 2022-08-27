E-edition
Subscribe
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: KwaMax definately a place to be

By Nompilo Zulu
Max Mqadi

It’s refreshing to see Max’s Lifestyle, one of the oldest, trendiest establishments in Durban, keeping up the standard. Women’s Month celebrations “kwaMax” are the talk of the town. Owner Max Mqadi keeps going higher even after surviving an assassination attempt late
last year outside the establishment. Keep it up bro. Durban is proud!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.