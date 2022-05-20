Shwashwi: Lady Zamar those hands need a moisturiser

Those hands of Lady Zamar need a case of moisturiser. Aqueous cream will do if you can’t afford a pampering session. Even Snow White wouldn’t accept that red apple from those gremlins… can’t stress enough, moisturise, moisturise, moisturise, gal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADY ZAMAR (@lady_zamar)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author