VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Lamiez falls for Khuli all over again

By Sunday World
Khuli Chana & Lamiez Holworthy

Johannesburg – Dj Lamiez Holworthy and Motswako rapper Khuli Chana’s love gets deeper by the day.

Chana dropped a new single ‘Take care’ and Lamiez is smitten with it.

She said she is crushing on her man all over again.

Shwa and Tweeps are also loving the hit.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes