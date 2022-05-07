Shwashwi: Lamiez we get it you are a big deal now

Lamiez, we get it you are a big deal now, but a picture with your fans who humbly asked wasn’t going to hurt you.

Still on Lamiez, what was happening with your performance? Shwa was expecting some dance moves, but you didn’t deliver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dj Lamiez Holworthy (@lamiez_holworthy)

