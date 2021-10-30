VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Lee Thompson turned down ‘7 figure offer’ to stop snitching

By Nompilo Zulu
Lee Thompson. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg – Lee Thompson, the former star of The Bachelor South Africa said he was made a “7 figure offer” to stop the release of his book ‘The Truth Behind The Rose’.

In an Instagram post, Lee shared with his followers: “In my book, you’ll find out why Gina and I really broke up and why I felt that I made the wrong choice choosing her over Jozaan.”

Lee says the truth is worth more than the 7 figures offer he rejected.

Couldn’t he take the offer and find someone else to do the telling?

The answers can wait, surely South Africa will understand.

Also how soon can he get free 7 figures in his bank account without lifting a finger?

He is clearly handsome and loaded.

