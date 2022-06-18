Shwashwi: Maybe Kelly Khumalo should also pause her career

Sjava, Unathi, and Somgaga have had to pause their careers on allegations. Should Kelly Khumalo also pause her shows?

In the Senzo Meyiwa trial, can advocate Dan Teffo confirm that there is a witness protection programme in place for the person who will be testifying that Kelly allegedly pulled the trigger?

We wouldn’t want another mysterious death or alleged suicide.

