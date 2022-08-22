Shwashwi: Moshe finally shuts loud mouth Musa Khawula up

Not that Shwa is promoting violence but Musa Khawula had that bashing from Moshe Ndiki coming.

The loudmouth was forward to share that he was at White House in Sunninghill pleading with people to buy him alcohol. People of your kind should stick to taverns.

And next time don’t share your location, because you are Twitter’s number-one enemy, especially those in celebville.

You clearly haven’t learned anything from Queen Shwa, keep it classy, not the trash you spew on these streets.

if you see me at white house; sunninghill please buy me a drink they don't sell ngudus over here kodwa kumnandi and drinks aren't that bad, also khona o-jollof, — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, Khawula tweeted that Ndiki could not keep a husband hence he is now getting puppies left, right and centre.

Ndiki perhaps has had enough of Khawula and his shenanigans and decided to face him man to man. Shwa has learned that Khawula has opened a case of assault against Ndiki.

Cassper Nyovest, Shwa is pleading with you to organise a boxing match for these two. Let them moer each other legally, and hopefully Musa will learn a valuable lesson.

Check for part 3 and 4, here's 2. Look how the body guard kick Musa's dreadlocks😭 pic.twitter.com/pgNQSR7hL4 — Lebo Amanda💃😍 (@LeboLebo___) August 22, 2022

Shwa advises that you stop coming after people and at the same time make public appearances…many have their knives in for you boetie.

Heh wethu I need @netflorist send Moshe the whole florist 😂😂😂😂 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) August 22, 2022

A whole murderer playing victim and putting up petition is what gets to me, Musa stabbed someone to death and called it self defense. So what Moshe did is actually self defense, at least he didn't die!!! — 𝙈 𝙄 𝙕 𝘼 𝙍 (@mizar) August 22, 2022

guuuuuuuys, not Moshe wiping the floor with Musa and me seeing it first hand 😭✋🏾 — Ma Beezus 🦋 (@thereal__arzee) August 21, 2022

Bathi Musa wont be able to open a case of assault, once he walks in, they’ll put handcuffs and lock him since he has pending cases pic.twitter.com/2ucXHHxLTv — Victor Morare🇿🇦 (@ViruzzM) August 22, 2022

@casspernyovest Come On With IT!!! Let me just leave this here: Mzansi would like a boxing match between this two.😏 — Crazy_n (@crazy21_n) August 22, 2022

I want Moshe to beat him every chance he gets… Athi edibana naye e Spar – amdibanise ne yogurt — Tshayingwe (@LukanyoMngqolo) August 22, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author