Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Moshe finally shuts loud mouth Musa Khawula up

By SUNDAY WORLD
Moshe Ndiki

Not that Shwa is promoting violence but Musa Khawula had that bashing from Moshe Ndiki coming.

The loudmouth was forward to share that he was at White House in Sunninghill pleading with people to buy him alcohol. People of your kind should stick to taverns.

And next time don’t share your location, because you are Twitter’s number-one enemy, especially those in celebville.

You clearly haven’t learned anything from Queen Shwa, keep it classy, not the trash you spew on these streets.

Earlier in the day, Khawula tweeted that Ndiki could not keep a husband hence he is now getting puppies left, right and centre.

Ndiki perhaps has had enough of Khawula and his shenanigans and decided to face him man to man. Shwa has learned that Khawula has opened a case of assault against Ndiki.

Cassper Nyovest, Shwa is pleading with you to organise a boxing match for these two. Let them moer each other legally, and hopefully Musa will learn a valuable lesson.

Shwa advises that you stop coming after people and at the same time make public appearances…many have their knives in for you boetie.

