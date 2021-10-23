Shwashwi: New hot soccer player for Kelly Khumalo

Johannesburg- Kelly Khumalo, how is the relationship with that hot soccer player going?

One thing about Kelly K, she knows how to choose hot men, even her first baby daddy, ex-convict and now Uyajola 9/9 host Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is a good-looking fella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza)



Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi