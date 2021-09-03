REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi: Norma Mngoma is now apparently designing suits, really?

By Ashley Lechman
Norma Mngoma from the IT and Gupta fables is now apparently designing suits, really? image: Instagram.
Johannesburg – Norma Mngoma from the IT and Gupta fables is now apparently designing suits, really?

Suits?

You are now going to design suits in this economic client?

Unique much?

 

