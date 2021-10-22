VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi: Not Mihlali Ndamase charging R25K for make up

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mihlali Ndamase Instagram

Johannesburg – Mihali Ndamase must be joking or there is an error, for her to say she charges from R2 500- R25K for makeup.

Clearly, Mihlali R25 K’s gimmick is to create engagement about the makeup service business she launched.

