Shwashwi: Perhaps Burna Boy put his pride aside as bills have to be paid

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy said on a public platform that he would never set his foot back in South Africa again until the government fixes the country’s issues.

So Shwa was just wondering if perhaps the government had indeed fixed those issues because as a permanent resident of South Africa Shwa has seen no significant change since 2019.

Part of being an adult is that you can change your mind. Akere? Allow Burna Boy to be an adult. pic.twitter.com/dVQaSnSgS0 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) July 6, 2022

Could it be that the money that DStv offered Burna Boy was that good for him to return to a country he said he wouldn’t?

Shwa believes like any artist in the world you too were affected by the pandemic we have just miraculously come out from and you need the money. Pride aside bills have to be paid after all.

Shwa is warning all of you, never to say or write things on social media which will catch up with you at a later stage. The entire country is asking why DStv chose Burna Boy to headline the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, but that’s ‘another story o story o’.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author