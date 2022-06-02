Shwashwi: Portia Modise’s book is a must have

Going by her recent interviews, former Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise’s “tell all” book is a must-have. Oh boy, is she dishing out the dirt on the industry?

Allegations of abuse, exploitation and near-death experiences! Shwa, normally not fazed by anything, is shocked to the core and can’t wait to flip through those pages, hopefully, full of this and that about the who and who of the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portia Modise (@modiseportia)

