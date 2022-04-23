E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public

By Sunday World
DJ Tira//Image: Instagram

We also pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public. It doesn’t matter whether it is Versace or Gucci. He is making us a laughingstock.

 

