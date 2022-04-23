Shwashwi: Pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public

We also pray for DJ Tira to stop wearing a morning robe in public. It doesn’t matter whether it is Versace or Gucci. He is making us a laughingstock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author