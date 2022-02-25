Shwashwi: Pregnancy wave in Celebville

I can’t shake off the feeling that this time next year, I’ll be writing about papgeld stories, judging by the high pregnancy rate in celebvillle.

To all those talented village girls out there prepare yourselves for the limelight, since almost everyone is going on maternity leave soon.

Seeing that Showmax couples are divorcing, I was inspired to put together this pregnancy special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gugu Gumede (@itsgugugumede)

