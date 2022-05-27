Shwashwi: Proof is in the punch

Celebville twars always fascinate Shwa and that “back and forth” between Penny Lebyane and Robert Marawa takes the cup!

To be honest, mwah “mistook” you for a baby-faced pretty boy during your “Simunye, we are one” presenting days.

Nyovest, you are needed here bro. This would be the national boxing match of the year. It sure would bag you the R22-million that is “needed” for that SA flag they were roaring about!

