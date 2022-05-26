Shwashwi: Rapulana playing hide and seek

Where is Rapulana Seiphemo? Please don’t point Shwa to the latest episodes of the The Queen where “Hector” was going down the aisle with his love “Harriet”. I’m not there!

Brother man has been missing from the streets where he belongs! When last did we hear about his escapades?

The last time was when he appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court for sumthin sumthin! Come on, show up, but this time surprise us and not be controversial, OK!

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author