Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Rapulana playing hide and seek

By Sunday World
Rapulana Seiphemo. / Gallo Images

Where is Rapulana Seiphemo? Please don’t point Shwa to the latest episodes of the The Queen where “Hector” was going down the aisle with his love “Harriet”. I’m not there!

Brother man has been missing from the streets where he belongs! When last did we hear about his escapades?

The last time was when he appeared at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court for sumthin sumthin! Come on, show up, but this time surprise us and not be controversial, OK!

