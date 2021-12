Johannesburg- This has been a sad week.

We lost our beloved former Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers to cancer.

Condolences to your family and friends – and rest in peace, beautiful.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author