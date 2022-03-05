E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Romeo Kumalo and Happy Ntshingila fix your bromance

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - February 07: Romeo Kumalo during SAFTAS Awards on February 07, 2009 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Shwa is not Miss Perfect but these constant celebrity feuds we see playing out in public are worrying; time is not on our side.

Nobody knows when they will take their last breath.

Celebrity feuds have become a huge part of the entertainment industry, and fans ignite these feuds on social media. Let it be known that most of them are petty and childish, if I must say so myself.

Fix things so your mental health can benefit and you won’t be left with regrets after the fact.

Romeo Kumalo and Happy Ntshingila, you can’t let a bromance of 20 years go down the drain just like that. Shwa pleads with you to hang out and chill over a family braai like the old days

