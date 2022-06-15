Shwashwi: Sama shindig a good sign

The South African Music Awards are back! Don’t know whether to be excited or expect another controversial episode where artists who ought to win get snubbed.

Artists have been waiting with bated breaths to see who will make this year’s Sama nomination list. Known and unknown stars from all corners attended the announcement party at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel, hosted by The River actor Lawrence Maleka. It was an intimate and chic garden shindig.

We love Lawrence, he is great at what he does but I think we have had enough of him hosting every event under the sun.

Nonetheless, he did a great job. The weather played ball, drinks were flowing and the food was delicious.

Shwa spotted the handsome Mobi Dixon, who is nominated and will go up against big guns like Zakes Bantwini, who was not in attendance as he might still be jet-legged from his overseas trips.

Makhadzi and Master KG, who cried wolf for not being nominated last year, made the cut but did not attend. Lena le drama, hey!

Muthaland boss Lance Stehr mingled with the youth. I think retirement is lurking for the toppie. Besides musicians like Lady X, S.Villa, Sjava, Mthandazo Gatya, Shane Eagle, and pop culture granddad Speedy, the place was packed with random artists and bedroom producers, and oh, we were so happy to see Drip boss Lekau Sehoana out and about.

We can’t wait for the actual awards on July 31.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author