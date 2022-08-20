Shwashwi: Sebenza awards look like a tough race this year

We all know by now that Shwashwi doesn’t sleep. Next, we headed to the Sebenza Women’s Awards nominees announcement party at the Octavia Hotel in Inanda, Durban.

It was lekker to see and mingle with former Gagasi FM radio presenter and SABC1 Daily Thetha TV presenter Kini Shandu.

Kini has been doing well since he took over the business side of things, and I must say the guy looks yummy with his nicely trimmed beard.

I wonder why you are still on the market when you know how to treat ladies. Phela your Sebenza Women Awards is an appreciation to all the women who are doing great things.

Besides having nice campaigns, food, and gin and tonic, this year’s awards will be a tight race as the people nominated are all hard-working.

I was also happy to meet the famous Octavia Hotel’s owner Daloh Nala. Your hotel is super and the workers are looking skilled. Keep up the good work.

I have to say congratulations to all the nominated women for this year’s Sebenza Women’s Awards, which will take place on September 2.

What I love about your event, Kini, is that it is strictly about women who are doing wonders, and you are appreciating what they are doing.

Keep up the good work in appreciating these women and, of course, it is their month.

Good luck to Gagasi FM radio presenter and social media influencer Penny Ntuli, teacher and transgender activist Nomalizo Mhlongo, businesswoman and farmer Zama Mpungose and social media and Inanda FM radio presenter Minenhle Ngubane, as they are among the people who were announced as finalists in a number of categories at this year’s event.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author