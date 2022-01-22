Shwashwi: Sonia Mbele is hot for days

Johannesburg- Sonia Mbele too hot.

Mama is hot for days.

But still on hot dads, Kabelo Mabalane has some strong genes with a daughter that looks like his replica – and when did the little one start school?

Shwa can’t imagine anyone calling you madala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author