Shwashwi: Sonia Mbele is hot for days

Johannesburg- Sonia Mbele too hot.
Mama is hot for days.
But still on hot dads, Kabelo Mabalane has some strong genes with a daughter that looks like his replica – and when did the little one start school?
Shwa can’t imagine anyone calling you madala.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here