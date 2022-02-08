REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Shwashwi: Theo Kgosinkwe how do you stay happy?

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Theo Kgosinkwe

Johannesburg- During this month of Love, Shwa just wants to spread some positive vibes and encourage our celebrities to do the same.

Theo Kgosinkwe reminded us that we can find love and happiness in hard times. Shwa is still gushing over your wedding pictures from last year. Tell us, how do you stay happy?

