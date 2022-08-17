Shwashwi: TikTok, Samas in viral song alliance

Yours in gossip bounced off to Kramerville where TikTok announced its partnership with the 28th South African Music Awards.

TikTok introduced the inaugural public-voted “TikTok Viral Song of the Year” category.

This award recognises and celebrates local songs and artists that have dominated the entertainment platform in South Africa over the past year.

The video-sharing platform is fast becoming the go-to search engine for many.

Initially, it was created to allow users to create and share 15-second video clips on any given topic. Things have, however, changed and it has grown. Now content creators are free to do almost anything they want to, similar to podcasts, but there are some

regulations.

TikTok has become Gen Z’s favourite go-to app simply because it allows them to find anything they wish.

However, we also see the older generation making a mockery of themselves on the app trying to fit in.

Shwa must say TikTokers have certainly made their mark in the industry and content creators are an in-thing featured at the music awards.

But then again, why don’t they have a category for them when TikTok plays a vital role in promoting musicians’ music before it gets released?

It’s a pity, though. By the time the music is out, and we hear the full song, we are sick of it.

It was disappointing that programmes never start on time, and Shwa is a busy bee who needs to be at a lot of places apart from content creator events.

The MC of the day was TikTok sensation Sipho “Alphi” Mkhwanazi, who reportedly decided to quit his comfortable job as the head of communication and marketing for South African National Parks seven months after he got “infected” by the social media bug.

Shwa must say in his famous words “kukhona into e off”, about him leaving his position, why would someone quit a comfortable, normal paying job just to drop content?

By the way, Alphi, Shwa did not appreciate you closing the bar. People need to drink to have fun and mingle with other content creators.

Singer Nomfundo Moh has been a busy bee, especially ahead of the release of her new album. The girl certainly has a beautiful voice and her music has done wonders on TikTok.

Shwa, however, is a bit concerned about her dress sense. She is very young and petite to be dressing the way she is, and perhaps she should find a new stylist.

The gossip girl also spotted Emarantia Ngomane, Prince Dube, Thozi Mnguni, Nolwazi Ngubeni and Mandisa Jakavula.

It was great to learn that Ngubeni, who is an actress on Scandal! where she plays the role of the conniving Mbali, is part of the TikTok executive team.

Mandisa, you can’t come to a prestigious event dressed as if you were just going out to jog in your neighbourhood.

Take notes from your fellow content creators.

