Shwashwi: Tino needs to grow up

Tino Chinyani, we get it now – you love the spotlight. That stunt you pulled, which backfired on you, is proof of how much of an attention seeker you are. Simphiwe Ngema, Shwa just wonders what you saw in this boy who craves attention but acts like he doesn’t. The alleged wife cleared things up for us all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tino_chinyani🌹 (@tino_chinyani)

