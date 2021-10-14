REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Shwashwi: What exactly is Kunye abuti Shimza?

By Nompilo Zulu
Shimza's party in Thembisa. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg – DJ Shimza has finally secured two more sponsors and a bigger venue.

Together with Shwa, tweeps are curious to know who will occupy this bigger venue.

We are all hoping for an invite, maybe that will help us figure out what this Kunye experience is about exactly.

Could Phori be one of these sponsors?

Would really be interesting if he is, imagine proud Shimza sponsored by Phori.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even better it could be Mmusi Maimane.

Rival by day, besties by night, don’t you think?

Sunday World

Author


