Shwashwi: When men act like schoolboys

I had an opportunity to honour an IFP event in Mandlankala in Esikhaleni township outside Empangeni, on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The drama that unfolded was not for the faint-hearted.

Thanks to artist and businessman Shakes Ngema, who managed to calm the situation between controversial former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu and his homeboy and award winning maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose. The IFP must never invite me to an event where people want to settle their personal scores.

Mshekesheke, as Ngema is known in the celeb world, managed to calm Mpungose, who refused to be introduced on stage by Mchunu – who goes around proclaiming to be the Amabhinca

president.

Both were paid to be there and I don’t understand why they behaved like school kids. I salute you and your patience towards the two rascals. We are in trouble when grown up men enjoy having a “beef”. It’s embarrassing to witness. And when will Mchunu stop picking fights all over KZN? Is he not ashamed or doesn’t he have the capacity to reflect on his nauseating

behaviour?

The mayor of Mhlathuze municipality, Xolani Ngwezi, was embarrassed by their behaviour. I hear Ngwezi went to sit down with Mpungose and Mchunu to find a solution to the long-standing beef. My advice is that STAY OUT OF IT, Mr Mayor. Take my advice, you will thank me later.

Going forward, please don’t invite Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele to your events again as he was not willing to share the stage with his nemesis Mpungose.

What you did there Ngema will go a long way. Thank you Madlokovu for being our pillar. Ibambe kanjalo.

KZN seriously needs a cleansing ceremony. There is bad blood everywhere, from artists to the royal house. What have the beautiful people of this province done to

deserve such drama?

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author