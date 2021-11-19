Shwashwi: Where did dancer and musician, Chomee disappear to?

Johannesburg- Where did dancer and musician, Chomee disappear to?

Is she still close with the Mafokate’s?

We haven’t seen her anywhere.

Shwa, hopes you still have those moves and you will come back with a song that will keep South Africans on their feet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomee (@chomee1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomee (@chomee1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomee (@chomee1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomee (@chomee1)



Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Police finally question SK Khoza on assault charges

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza says he did not assault anyone, police report to be released soon

Cashier hit with a scanner in altercation with The Queen actor and two other females

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author