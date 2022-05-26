Shwashwi: Where is the 2016 Idols SA winner, Noma Khumalo?

Where is the 2016 Idols SA winner, Noma Khumalo? Moghel, you’ve been missing in action! Shwa hopes you went back to your teaching career because selling your album for R5 was a disgrace.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author