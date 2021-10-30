VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Where is The Queen’s Mmabatho?

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg – Shwa has been on the lookout for Motsoaledi Setumo, well known for her on-screen character Mmabatho on the Queen.

Setumo is nowhere to be seen after she left the telenovela.

Shwa hopes she is okay wherever she is.

We wish to see you back on our screens soon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Motsoaledi Setumo (@mo_setumo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Motsoaledi Setumo (@mo_setumo)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes