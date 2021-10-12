Shwashwi: Which company is it Bonang?

Johannesburg – Bonang kept her followers waiting in suspense since last night with suspicious consecutive cryptic tweets.

Tweeps speculated the whole morning wondering what she had to say after she announced that she will go live at 1 pm, this afternoon.

While many thought she would introduce a new product or announce a pregnancy, she decided to fire an anonymous company on Twitter spaces.

She said this company scammed and robbed her brand.

Sis is laying charges and has publicly fired the company.

The company representing Bonang scammed her and robbed her brand now she fired them and she is laying criminal charges against them for very unservery behaviour… That's the end of Bonang space .. straight to the point.🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Tau  (@Tau_Lenyora) October 12, 2021

That actually could be the reason why her Twitter space ‘crashed’.

Who fires people like that?

😩😩😩😩 Pheeew thanks, i thought i ran out of Data. pic.twitter.com/URhBIEvMRR — The Ambiguity of Life (@MHlombe) October 12, 2021

Tweeps have their own opinions of which company this is, however, we will wait on Bonang to revert with more information as she promised.

Come on Dorothy, tell us more. Which company is this and what exactly were you dribbled of?

Lol! This spaces is going to crash & you haven’t said a word @Bonang! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) October 12, 2021

Yeah no, Bonang is on her own level. I don’t see another SA celebrity having us on a chokehold like this during working hours 😂 — Mpumelelo (@MpumNgwenya) October 12, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi