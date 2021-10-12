REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Which company is it Bonang?

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – Bonang kept her followers waiting in suspense since last night with suspicious consecutive cryptic tweets.

Tweeps speculated the whole morning wondering what she had to say after she announced that she will go live at 1 pm, this afternoon.

While many thought she would introduce a new product or announce a pregnancy, she decided to fire an anonymous company on Twitter spaces.

She said this company scammed and robbed her brand.

Bonang’s tweets

Sis is laying charges and has publicly fired the company.

That actually could be the reason why her Twitter space ‘crashed’.

Who fires people like that?

Tweeps have their own opinions of which company this is, however, we will wait on Bonang to revert with more information as she promised.

Come on Dorothy, tell us more. Which company is this and what exactly were you dribbled of?

