Shwashwi: Will AKA continue with his humility?

Johannesburg – AKA, we are impressed by your apology to Thando Thabethe, who attempted to quiz him about that fateful date in Cape Town when his partner, Nelli Tembe, died, which she called an “incident”.

Will you continue with the humility, Kiernan Forbes? We love this AKA, not an angry one!

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi