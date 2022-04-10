E-edition
Shwashwi

Shwashwi:Zulu Mkhathini, a great host

By Sunday World
Zulu Mkhathini// Image: Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe’s ex-boyfriend Zulu Mkhathini is a great host. He has all the ingredients to be a star.  He is hot and stylish but it’s a pity that he doesn’t have a personality, something money can’t buy.

 

