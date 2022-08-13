Sol plays 2nd fiddle to Dineo

Kaya 959 is slowly becoming a lonely home for Sol Phenduka. His pun lines and wit are under serious siege from his co-host Dineo Ranaka. Is it even right to call Sol the co-host, is he something else?

Shwa has tried to enjoy the duo’s work since they joined Kaya amidst fanfare last month.

But the gossip in me can’t keep quiet any longer.

For a man of Sol’s talent to raise a hand to speak on the show hurts me deeply. Dineo, we know you have a strong character and are very talented, but cut Phenduka some slack before he turns the tables on you.

For me, it seems as if Dineo thinks she’s the host of the show and Phenduka is just a mere extra.

While watching the show, which featured Connie Ferguson, Dineo just made it clear that she was doing all the talking because even the body language showed the two ladies were having a conversation on their own, sidelining Phenduka.

When we look at Phenduka on his show with MacG, he is his bubbly self and never raises his hand like a young kid at school.

But perhaps the dynamics have changed at Kaya, maybe the boy has fallen off, and is washed up now. Rumour has it Dineo is punishing Phenduka for lurid jokes he makes about her.

Perhaps theDineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka combination doesn’t work, and Phenduka deserves someone like the savage MacG. Ranaka, you need to stop

trying to over- power Phenduka, he deserves to be at Kaya as much as you do.

