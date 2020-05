The reaction of Idols SA PR manager Irvin Pooe to the Beemer acquisition by the Qwabe twins has left Shwa in serious shock.

Shwa has one piece of advice, stop behaving like an ex-lover who always wishes no growth or success for their ex-partner just because they are no longer together.

Come on M-Net, be the bigger person and stop the hate. Accept that it’s over.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD