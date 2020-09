Poor Andile Lungisa – the not-so-young chap would have South Africans believe he is a peace-time political prisoner.

No sir, you’re a thug who deserves to do his time in a cold, lonely cell. We don’t go around breaking glass jars on people’s heads.

Don’t try a Tony Yengeni on us – common criminals must be brought to book. Enjoy your two-year stay in prison, tata.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo