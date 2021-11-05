VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

What are musicians hiding from us regarding Covid-19?

By Mbalenhle Zuma

Johannesburg- Have you noticed how all South African artists are hosting concerts, festivals and accepting gigs left right and centre?

Lately, they are in 7 provinces and abroad in one day. Why?

What is it that they know about Covid-19 that we do not know?

Posters of events have been flooding the socials, only they know what’s coming.

On social media, people have been saying this weekend is the last one, until Covid-19 cases skyrocket again, but is it really?

Is it really coming back? Are we going to back to hard lockdown again?

Shwa heard somewhere that Shimza held a festival that had a negative impact on the voter turnout.

The youth went to groove, was tired the following day and could not go vote.

 

 

 

A sad generation that does not prioritise, indeed!

