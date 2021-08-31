Who should be the next full time ‘Idols SA’ judge?

Johannesburg – With lights dimming around the glitzy and glamorous life of dancer, choreographer and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo and the entertainment industry’s mantra “the show must go on”, Shwa has compiled some top picks on who should replace Somgaga as Idols SA judge.

Also read: Idols SA announces Somizi’s replacements

• Bonang Matheba because she has that “It factor” and the show will attract a higher LSM [living standards measure].

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m)

• Phat Joe for some eye candy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phat Joe (@therealphatjoe)

• Dr Love because he is amusing and knows the industry.

• DJ Tira would be fair, funny and always snazzy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira)

• Dineo Ranaka because she is an all-rounder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

• Mihlali Ndamase will add much-needed elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

• Mohale Motaung would appeal to the younger generation – plus he needs the money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77)

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi