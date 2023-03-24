Jozi Kota Festival returns in April

The Jozi Kota Festival, which has created a platform for aspiring chefs to showcase their cuisine, is back on the streets of Newtown on 1 April.

Organisers have said that this year attendees will be treated to entertainment and a host of family activities, especially for children.

Since the event is held in the heart of Johannesburg, they also aim to attract students from Wits, University of Johannesburg, Rosebank College, and other higher institutions of learning near and around Braamfontein.

Jozi Kota Festival director Xolani Machele said: “We also added a separate stage, lights and sound for their entertainment. We have a new magic theatre which will be charged at a fee per session. Parents who want to enjoy the show will have an opportunity to do so without worrying about their little ones since we will have child minders in the kid’s section.”

“This year our attendees can expect to have more entertainment on the main stage, and as always, our line-up remains a surprise to our patrons until the day of the event.

“We are excited and eagerly looking forward to the day as this will be the biggest Kota festival instalment in the country alongside our kota outlets.

He added that this year they are expecting more kota lovers than at the previous event. He also gloated that the through the initiative they helped create almost 200 jobs.

