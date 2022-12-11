As waar, ke December boss and people with swag got set to end the year in style.

On the 16 December, groovers and happy people will flow like the Vaal river to Dickinson Park in Vereeniging, where the 2022 RedSquare DJ KnockOut got set to dish out an explosion of monate fela.



Setting the 2022 DJ KnockOut Challenge stage on fire will be a red-hot lineup of top acts in the land. These include A Reece, Boohle, Young Stunna, Pabi Cooper, Dali Wonga, Makhadzi, Skwatta Camp, Amaroto, TD Macassete, Paige & Sdala B, Msongi, Damabusa, Vaal Nation, Pitso Madlebe, Goddart, Masedi, Seezus, Ntjamme and more.



Therefore, Victor Selaelo, Director of Market Development at Halewood Artisanal Spirit company, says:

“The DJ KnockOut is not just about fun, but it also creates numerous jobs and brings about significant economic activity that boosts the income of some citizens of Emfuleni municipality. Therefore we are closely working with relevant stakeholders to ensure the event continues to be the great success it has been all these years. Without revealing too much – we have been working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that fake ticket sellers get arrested and charged. Those buying fongkong tickets must also know it is on them. They will not be allowed into the event because necessary security measures are in place to ensure such.”



The 2022 DJ KnockOut Challenge tickets are selling fast at Computickets, Shoprite and Checkers at R180 and R800 each for VIPs. Tickets at the gates sell at R220, with an additional R50 for the coolerbox.

