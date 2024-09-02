A Futuristic Outlook: Gauteng’s Smart Transformation

As Gauteng cities undergo a significant transformation, the Gauteng Provincial Government is looking to the future with a forward-thinking approach that incorporates smart technology and sustainable development into the revitalisation project.

Building 24-Hour Vibrant Cities

One of the standout features of the revitalisation is the creation of 24-hour vibrant cities. With increased access to Wi-Fi and other smart technologies, Gauteng is set to become a uniform hub of activity around the clock. The introduction of smart solutions, including an integrated transport system and community-based safety programmes, will make the city more accessible and safer for everyone.

“Gauteng’s future is smart, sustainable, and inclusive. We are transforming the CBDs, where technology and green infrastructure work hand in hand to create a vibrant urban experience,” said Premier Panyaza Lesufi. “As we embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Gauteng is set to become a province of the future, where innovation drives economic growth and enhances the quality of life for all.”

By embracing 4IR and integrating smart city concepts, the Gauteng Provincial Government is ensuring that they remain competitive on the global stage.

Sustainable and Green Infrastructure

Gauteng is also embracing sustainability with a focus on green infrastructure. The installation of solar-powered streetlights and the implementation of long-term infrastructure plans are central to this strategy. These sustainable solutions will not only reduce the city’s carbon footprint but also create a cleaner and more environmentally friendly urban space.