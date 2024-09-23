Are we doing enough to condemn corruption?

In a powerful address at the recent Annual SAIGA Conference, former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo raised a critical question: Are we, as a society, doing enough to condemn corruption?

Zondo’s remarks come at a time when the government continues to appoint individuals with clouds hanging over their heads, raising serious questions about accountability.

“When government entities appoint individuals facing serious allegations of fraud, it sends a disheartening message that unethical behaviour will go unpunished,” said Zondo.

“Such actions not only weaken our stance against corruption but also erode public trust in our institutions. We cannot expect to be taken seriously in our fight against corruption when our actions go against our words.”

Zondo emphasised the urgent need to “fight corruption and step in state capture every step of the way.” This message resonates deeply as corruption, inequality and unemployment persist as some of the most pressing issues facing South Africa.

Currently, Parliament appears ill-equipped to prevent future incidents of state capture. While some may argue that the ANC is no longer the majority party, it’s crucial to recall that the ANC’s prior dominance prevented motions for investigations and public hearings into allegations of undue influence by the Gupta family over the then head of state.

“The implications of corruption are dire, as it continues to erode our economic landscape and stop potential investors, threatening the country’s future prosperity,” said Zondo.

Zondo highlighted the crucial roles that accountants and auditors play in this fight against corruption, stating their involvement is fundamental.

He further reminded attendees of the importance of our individual and collective roles – whether as citizens, professionals or members of various groups – in the struggle against corruption.

“Societal dynamics play a significant role in perpetuating this culture of impunity. Over the past decade, individuals implicated in corruption have often been celebrated as heroes. When society endorses those with corruption allegations, it undermines the fight against corruption itself.”

“This is not solely the responsibility of a select few but a collective obligation. We must reinforce the message that ethical behaviour will be rewarded and that corrupt practices will not be tolerated.”

SAIGA CEO Russel Morena added: “As auditors and accountants in the public sector we are the last line of defence in ensuring that corruption and

unethical actions are reported accordingly.

“The 4th Annual Conference has reminded us once again of the responsibility we carry as auditors.

“We have once again produced a great Continuous Professional Development content for our professionals to improve themselves so that they navigate the change and innovation for sustainable country.”