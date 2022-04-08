Take your Seat At the Table these Easter holidays

Mzansi, listen up, because it’s been far too long since we’ve had a chance to get out there and see all that our country has to offer. We need to rekindle that flame! So, dust off your adventure shoes, hit the road and set your table anywhere in Mzansi this Easter break.

Whether you’re going near or far these holidays – travelling with bo chommie or taking a cross-country road trip to visit family – make sure you do so with some gees.

We want to see you breaking (or baking) bread, learning how to brew umqombothi, setting up picnics in the bush, river rafting with your friends or taking in the beauty of the country with your family.

Your Easter doesn’t need to be indoors this year, come out and enjoy your break by setting your table at one of the many places Mzansi has to offer, whether by the coast, in the bush or by the berg, trade the typical indoors experience for outdoor activities instead.

These Easter holidays set your table amid:

Mpumalanga’s luscious gorges and tumbling waterfalls

The Northern Cape’s arid landscapes for stargazing

Limpopo’s farmlands and agricultural patchworks

KwaZulu Natal’s world heritage wetlands and estuaries

The Western Cape’s wending winelands and fruit orchards

Gauteng’s eclectic art and culture scene alongside vibey marketplaces

The Eastern Cape’s seascapes along the Sunshine Coast

The North West’s ancient mountains

The Free State’s golden-hued grasslands

So, step out of the ordinary.

Get out of your comfort zone.

Explore somewhere new.

Go further than you’ve ever dared to go.

Grab a seat at a different spot at the table.

These holidays, Sho’t Left is offering you a seat at South Africa’s largest virtual table. Regardless of where in the country you find yourself or how you choose to spend your well-deserved down time this Easter, share your photos and videos with us on social media using #SeatAtTheTable 2022and be part of the biggest virtual table in Mzansi.

For more exciting activities and tours, accommodation options and unbeatable Sho’t Left deals, visit www.shotleft.co.za. After all, it’s your country, enjoy it. ‘Cause nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left! Rememer to #TravelWiseMzansi

