Tax filing season 2021 for individuals

Johannesburg – Taxpayers can request specific Personal Income Tax-related services by sending an SMS to SARS on 47277.

The following additional tax-related services are offered to taxpayers via their mobile device.

These services can be accessed with or without data/airtime:

Request an eBooking appointment Booking (Space) ID number/Passport number/ Asylum Seeker number

Confirmation request to determine whether to submit a (PIT) tax return File (Space) ID number/Passport number/ Asylum Seeker number

Request the issuing of the IT150 (Tax Registration Number) TRN (Space) ID number/Passport number/ Asylum Seeker number

Request Account related queries (balance statements) and/or provision of Statement of the Account (SOA) Balance (Space) ID number/Passport number/ Asylum Seeker number



For more detail, see the Guide to SARS Mobile Tax Services or see our tutorial video on how to use the SMS services.

Individual income tax return filing dates

1 July to 23 November 2021: (Extended to 2 December 2021) Closed Taxpayers who file online Taxpayers who cannot file online can do so at a SARS branch by appointment only.

1 July to 31 January 2022: Provisional taxpayers including Trusts may file via eFiling or SARS MobiApp.

Individual filing opening

Taxpayers, your turn to file your tax return started on 1 July this year. The good news is that a significant number of individual taxpayers will be auto-assessed again this year, and this process will started in July. No need to call us, we will send you an SMS if you are selected to be auto-assessed. If you accept your auto-assessment, any under or overpayment of tax will be processed as normal. If you want to edit your return, you can file your return on eFiling or the SARS MobiApp. See our leaflet on how to prepare for the 2021 Filing Season.

No need to call

You may also visit our Mobile Tax Units and pop-ups in the different regions, see the schedule here.

You can also Send us a query if you have forgotten your tax reference number, to submit supporting material and more.

We have made it easier for you

Taxpayers, your tax matters, we continue to make it easier for you to comply. Starting July, we will be assessing a significant number of taxpayers automatically. If you accept the outcome you do not have to file a tax return at all. This enables you to view, accept or edit your proposed assessment from the comfort of your home or place of work using eFiling or SARS MobiApp. We auto-assess based on the data we receive from employers, financial institutions, medical schemes, retirement annuity fund administrators and other 3rd party data providers. If you have not yet received your IRP5/IT3(a)s and other tax certificates like medical certificate, retirement annuity fund certificate and other 3rd party data that are relevant in determining your tax obligations, you should immediately approach your employer or medical scheme or retirement annuity fund or other 3rd party data providers to make sure that they have complied with their submission requirements. See an example of the updated ITR12 return here. You can view the auto-assessment by: Login to eFiling

Login to the SARS MobiApp

Booking an appointment with a SARS branch for assistance. See more info on Auto Assessment.

Follow us on Social Media for daily Tax Tips or keep an eye on this webpage for all the information.

Auto registration for Personal Income Tax

When you register for SARS eFiling for the first time and you do not yet have a personal income tax number, SARS will automatically register you and issue a tax reference number. Note that you must have a valid South African. Read more.

Donations to the Solidarity Fund or to another Public Benefit organisation during the 20/21 Filing Season

We will help you understand some of the unique features in the 20/21 Filing season, such as the difference between payroll giving and a direct donation; the supporting documents you require and other frequently asked questions.

For more information see the Tax Exempt Institution webpage:

See the following important information on the Tax Exempt Institution, Section 18A donations and Solidarity Fund donations: Tax Exempt Institution Fact Sheet 2020/2021 Solidarity Fund clarifications 2020/2021 Frequently Asked Questions: How do I claim S18A deductions on the ITR12 return?

To claim donations made by the donor in a personal capacity, the following questions must be answered on the return wizard: Do you want to claim donations made to an approved organization(s) in terms of s18A? How many organizations did you donate to?

Upon answering these questions, the donation containers for both source codes 4055 & 4011 will open on the return. Which container is applicable for donations made to S18A-approved institutions, other than the Solidarity Fund? Select source code 4011 (4055 only relates to donations made to the Solidarity Fund during the period April 2020 and September 2020). Which documents are required to support my S18A claim? A valid section 18A certificate provided by a S18A-approved organization. If the donation was made through your employer, the IRP5 certificate issued by your employer will suffice. Where will I see the donations made through my employer on my return? The amount donated through your employer will be reflected on your IRP5 and will therefore be pre-populated under “Employee Tax Certificate Information [IRP5/IT3 (a)]” on your return How will donations made to the Solidarity Fund during April 2020 to September 2020 via the Employer be indicated on the IRP5 Certificate? If the donation to the Solidarity Fund was made through the Employer between 1 April 2020 and 30 September 2020 , the amount donated will be reflected under the source code 4055 on the IRP5 Certificate and on your ITR12 return on SARS e-Filing. You are not required to capture this amount on your ITR12 return in order to claim a deduction. How will donations made to the Solidarity Fund during 26 – 30 March 2020 and 01 October 2020 to 28 February 2021 via the Employer be indicated on the IRP5 Certificate? For any donations made to the fund through your employer during 26 – 30 March 2020 and 1 October 2020 to 28 February 2021 , the amount donated will be reflected under the source code 4030 of the IRP5 certificate issued by your employer. Please ensure to capture the amount reflected under code 4030 on your IRP5 certificate under code 4011 on your ITR12 return.”



Need help?

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author